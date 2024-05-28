Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing for Arvind Kejriwal's bail extension plea in liquor policy case
Supreme Court's vacation bench comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and KV Viswanathan, on Tuesday, May 28, refused an urgent hearing of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking a 7-day extension of interim bail in connection with the Delhi Liquor Policy money laundering case.