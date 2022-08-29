Supreme Court rejects PIL for fresh enquiry into Rafale deal. Here's why

It is worth noting that the petitioner was seeking an enquiry into new revelations by a French media portal which reported that the aircraft manufacturers, Dassault Aviation, had paid 1 million euros to a controversial Indian middleman Sushen Gupta. So, in his plea, Advocate ML Sharma sought direction to revisit the enquiry and also sought registration of cases under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, even as the petitioner had made Prime Minister Narender Modi a party in the case, the report said. Additionally, it stated that the agreement to procure the fighter jets from Dassault Aviation was an "outcome of corruption."

