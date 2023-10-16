Supreme Court rejects plea of woman seeking pregnancy termination, says ‘state may take care of child after birth’
The bench was hearing arguments on the Centre's application, which sought a recall of the apex court's 9 October permitting the 27-year-old woman, a mother of two, to undergo termination of pregnancy at AIIMS.
The Supreme Court on 16 October refused permission to the married woman to terminate her over 26-week pregnancy, adding the State may take care of the child after birth.
