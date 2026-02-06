Supreme Court rejects Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party's plea to set aside 2025 Bihar assembly elections

The Supreme Court declined to hear a plea filed by Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party seeking to overturn the entire 2025 Bihar Assembly election results, alleging that the victory was secured illegally by distributing ₹15,600 crore in cash to voters, ANI reported.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi heard the plea, which challenged the Bihar government’s decision to transfer ₹10,000 to women beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana after the election schedule was announced, alleging it violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), ANI reported.

"We cannot issue an omnibus direction for the entire state that too at the instance of a political party," the CJI said, as reported by ANI.

However, a bench led by CJI Surya Kant allowed the party to approach the High Court with the same request.

The bench, with the party represented by senior advocate C. U. Singh, directed the Jan Suraaj Party to approach the Patna High Court, noting that the matter concerned only one state.

“We can’t issue notice like this. There is a procedure. It is just a composite election petition. Because you lost elections you say set-aside the entire election result. What is this view of political party who has lost everything in the election then you want to come here. Even that issue (on welfare policies) we won’t like to have a political party before is. It must be some public spirited person. Because if we entertain thi, if this part gets to power they will do the same thing” the CJI remarked during the hearing, as reported by ANI.

Why JSP approach SC? The JSP had approached the Supreme Court seeking fresh elections in Bihar after the BJP-led NDA retained power in the 243-member Assembly by winning 202 seats, while the INDIA bloc won 35 seats.

The JSP failed to win any seat, with most of its candidates forfeiting their deposits.

Here's what the petition accused The petition accused the state government of violating the MCC by transferring ₹10,000 to women beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana after the poll schedule was announced and sought action under Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, ANI reported.

The Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana provides an initial financial grant of ₹10,000 to women to promote self-employment and small businesses in the state.

It was alleged that the debt-ridden state gave away ₹15,600 crore just ahead of polls, which denied a level playing field to other political parties.