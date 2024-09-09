Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Supreme Court rejects TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's plea against ED summons in money laundering case

Livemint

Supreme Court rejects TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's plea against ED summons in money laundering case

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee

The Supreme Court of India (SC) has, on September 9, rejected Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife's plea challenging the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons.

The ED summons relate to a money laundering case regarding alleged recruitment irregularities in West Bengal schools, ANI reported.

Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee, argued that they should be summoned to Kolkata instead of New Delhi in the alleged job scams investigation, the report said.

SC Bench of Justices Bela Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma in their verdict today had reserved judgement on August 13.

Banerjee is under investigation by the ED for multiple cases, including alleged recruitment irregularities in West Bengal schools and a multi-crore coal pilferage scam involving Eastern Coalfields mines in Kunustoria and Kajora areas near Asansol, as per the report.

(With inputs from ANI)

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited…

