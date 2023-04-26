Supreme Court removes ban on development activities within ESZs

Supreme Court removes ban on development activities within ESZs2 min read . 01:10 PM IST
- The ban will not be enforced in ESZs located on inter-state borders or have common boundaries.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday lifted a total prohibition on developmental projects within eco-sensitive zones (ESZs) that extend at least one kilometer around safeguarded wildlife sanctuaries, national parks, and forests.
A group of judges, headed by Justice BR Gavai, revised their previous ruling from June 2022, stating that any actions taking place within eco-sensitive zones (ESZs) must follow the February 2011 guidelines provided by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change (MoEFCC), along with the 2022 office memorandum of an expert committee on ESZ.
Justices Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol, who were also part of the bench stated that the 2022 ban will not apply in situations where MoEFCC has issued relevant notifications.
Additionally, the ban will not be enforced in ESZs located on inter-state borders or have common boundaries.
The court made it clear that mining within national parks and within one kilometer of their boundaries is not permitted. The court also acknowledged that the MoEFCC's February 2011 guidelines for ESZs outline the activities that are strictly regulated and those that are prohibited.
The court made it clear that mining within national parks and within one kilometer of their boundaries is not permitted.
The court also acknowledged that the MoEFCC's February 2011 guidelines for ESZs outline the activities that are strictly regulated and those that are prohibited.During the court proceedings, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, who represented the Union government, stated that the limitations on construction activities have had a negative impact on the development of essential public facilities like schools, hospitals, and dispensaries.
Bhati assured the court that the government will comply with the 2011 guidelines, which specify the activities that are prohibited and permitted within the buffer zones.
Advocate K Parmeshwar, who provided assistance to the court as amicus curiae, expressed support for revising the June 2022 verdict. He cited the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers Act, which permits forest dwellers to construct basic amenities for their needs.
Parmeshwar argued that this law becomes irrelevant due to the ban on construction, especially since most forest dwellers reside within ESZs.
