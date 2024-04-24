‘We cannot control the election…,’ says Supreme Court as it reserves verdict on EVM-VVPAT verification
The Supreme Court of India reserved its verdict on Wednesday, April 24, on the plea regarding the verification of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) as it reiterated its stance that it lacks authority over the conduct of elections, which falls under the purview of another constitutional body.