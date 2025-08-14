Supreme Court reserves order on stray dogs issue in Delhi-NCR - ‘problem is because of inaction by authorities’

The Supreme Court has reserved its order regarding the contentious issue of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, following protests against a directive for their removal. The case highlights the ongoing struggle between animal rights and public safety, emphasizing the need for effective action from authorities.

Updated14 Aug 2025, 11:19 AM IST
The Supreme Court, however, took a different view, stressing that institutionalisation should be a measure of last resort. (File photo)
The Supreme Court on Thursday, 14 August, reserved order on a prayer seeking an interim stay on the 11 August order, where the two-judge bench ordered shifting Delhi-NCR stray dogs to the shelter homes

The three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria heard the case. The hearing followed widespread protests against the top court's earlier order directing the blanket removal of stray dogs from all Delhi—NCR areas.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court asked local authorities about their position on implementing the Animal Birth Control rules.

The court said that the whole problem is due to inaction by authorities in implementing the rules. Rules and laws are framed by the Parliament, but they are not followed.

“The whole problem is because of the inaction of local authorities.. Rules are framed, but no implementation is carried out, creating a problem today. One one hand, humans suffering, on the other hand,d animal lovers want dogs protected,” the court said.

On the one hand, humans are suffering, and on the other hand, animals are suffering, and animal lovers are here.

The problem is because of inaction by authorities.

(This is a developing story)

