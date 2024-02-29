Supreme Court rules against automatic vacation of stay orders of trial courts after six months
A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud overturned the 2018 judgment on the automatic vacation of stay orders on Thursday and emphasised that timeline for case disposal can only be fixed in exceptional circumstances
The Supreme Court of India ruled against automatic vacation of stay orders granted by a lower court or high court after six months in civil and criminal cases.
