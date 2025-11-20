Spectre of delays in economic bills returns with SC ruling? Experts see checks and balances
Summary
A Supreme Court ruling clarifies that governors and the President have discretion over bill approvals, rejecting timelines. While this could raise possible delays in key state economic bills, as seen in the past in Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and West Bengal, experts say the ruling has some checks in place.
NEW DELHI : A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday held that courts cannot impose timelines on the President of India or state governors to approve bills passed by state legislatures, while urging them to respond promptly.
