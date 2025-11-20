A legal expert read the ruling as leaving the onus on governors to take decisions on bills without inordinate delays. “Governors no longer have the luxury of sitting on bills indefinitely. The mandate of the legislature must prevail, and the Supreme Court has now made it clear that a governor has only three constitutionally valid options: return the bill to the legislature, refer it to the President, or take a decision within a reasonable time. If none of these steps are taken, courts can ask the governor to decide," said Suchitra Chitale, managing partner, law firm Chitale & Chitale Partners.