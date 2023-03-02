The Supreme Court of India on Thursday ruled that a high-power committee will be formed constituting the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India to appoint the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the Election Commissioners (ECs).

The Election Commissioner of India and the Election Commissioners till date were appointed by the Ruling party at the Centre, however, the Supreme Court's decision taken away the solo decision making right and vests the right to appoint among the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India till the parliament passes a law.

This is a ‘historic’ judgement passed by the apex court, as pointed out by Aam Aadmi party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

The Bench headed by Justice K M Joseph ruled on a batch of petitions seeking a selection process similar to what is followed in the case of the Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Bench also comprised Justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and C T Ravikumar.

Here's looking at why this judgment is historic

How are CEC and ECs currently appointed?

The Constitution does not lay down a specific legislative process for the appointment of the CEC and ECs. The President makes the appointment on the advice of the Union Council of Ministers headed by the Prime Minister.

Plea in Supreme Court

The decision by the apex court comes amid allegations that election commission seemed to function with prejudice for the ruling party at the Centre, considering they were the one who brought the commissioner to power.

The public interest petitions sought a law governing the appointment of the CEC and ECs. A first PIL had been filed in 2015, and the Supreme Court agreed to hear a second PIL on the issue filed in 2018 by Delhi BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyaya.

While hearing the plea in November last year, the apex court had noted that the appointment of Arun Goel as EC had been carried out with “lightning speed", with the procedure taking less than 24 hours on November 18 from start to finish

What changes SC's decision brings in the process?

Currently the ruling party in the Centre has the free hand to choose the Election Commissioner of India and the Election Commissioners after the judgment, the President of India will appoint the Election Commissioner of India based on the recommendation by the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition and the Chief Justice of India.

Further the Supreme Court also mentioned that in case of the absence of Leader of Opposition, the leader of the single largest Opposition party will take charge.

The Parliament and the Union of India to constitute a separate and independent secretariat for dealing with the expenditure of the Election Commission of India to cut it from any financial obligation to the government.

How powerful is the Election Commission?

Babasaheb Ambedkar had in 1949 said, “the whole election machinery should be in the hands of a Central Election Commission, which alone would be entitled to issue directives to returning officers, polling officers and others".

What changes in consequence?

The SC's decision will end the single party influence, essential to a democracy, where voting is the be-all and say-all of a functioning governance.

Opposition reaction

"Welcoming the historic Supreme Court verdict on Election Commission. Insulating EC from Government influence & dependence will secure the integrity of the electoral process. A truly Independent EC alone can fulfill the Constitutional mandate of conducting free and fair elections," Congress leader Anand Sharma said on Twitter.

"Supreme Court's landmark order is a democratic victory! We welcome the decision of the Constitution Bench on the appointment of Election Commissioners and Chief Election Commissioner. Will of the people prevails over the ill-fated attempts of the oppressive forces!" West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Twitter.

"I welcome the SC's judgement to appoint CEC & ECs on the advice of PM, LoP and CJI. When 'autonomous bodies' are being robbed, this timely intervention by SC is crucial to protect the independence of ECI whose transparent functioning is indispensable for a vibrant Democracy," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said.

