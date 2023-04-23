Supreme Court's 'haste' on ‘same-sex marriage’ could lead to new disputes, says VHP2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 06:10 AM IST
Apart from the VHP, Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, the central government, the Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, and the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) have also opposed same-sex marriages in the country
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), which is opposing the same-sex marriage petition, has said the "haste" with which the Supreme Court is disposing of the petitions for legal recognition of same-sex marriages is not appropriate. The Hindu body said the apex court should have sought the opinion of religious leaders and experts from diverse fields.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×