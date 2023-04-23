The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), which is opposing the same-sex marriage petition, has said the "haste" with which the Supreme Court is disposing of the petitions for legal recognition of same-sex marriages is not appropriate. The Hindu body said the apex court should have sought the opinion of religious leaders and experts from diverse fields.

VHP Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain expressed apprehension the top court's actions could lead to "new disputes".

"Before proceeding ahead on this subject, the honourable Supreme Court should have taken the opinion of the religious leaders, people from the field of medicine, social scientists, and academicians by forming a committee," Jain said. He said the subject of marriage is governed by different civil codes.

"None of the civil codes prevailing in India permits for this (same-sex marriage). Does the Supreme Court want to make a change in these?" he said.

The Centre said pleas seeking recognition of same-sex marriage merely represent “urban elitist views for the purpose of social acceptance" and cannot be compared with the appropriate legislature which reflects the views and voices of the far wider spectrum and expands across the country.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud is hearing a clutch of pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage. It began hearing the matter on Tuesday and the arguments remained inconclusive so far. The court will resume hearing on the matter on 24 April.

On Thursday, the top court said it may be redefining the "evolving notion of marriage" as the next step after decriminalising consensual homosexual relationships, which implicitly recognised that same-sex people could live in a stable marriage-like relationship.

The Supreme Court rejected the contention that, unlike heterosexuals, same-sex couples cannot take proper care of their children.

Referring to its 2018 judgment that decriminalised consensual gay sex, the court said it led to a situation where two consenting homosexual adults can live in a marriage-like relationship and the next step could be to validate their relationship as a marriage.

"Therefore, by decriminalising homosexuality we have not just recognised the relationship between consenting adults of the same gender, we have also recognised implicitly the fact that the people who are of the same sex could be in a stable relationship," it said.