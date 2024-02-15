Supreme Court says electoral bonds 'unconstitutional': Here are 5 reasons why
The Supreme Court declares electoral bonds scheme 'unconstitutional' as it fails to bring transparency to political funding.
The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the electoral bonds scheme, and terms it 'unconstitutional'. The scheme was notified by the central government in 2018 as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties to bring transparency to political funding.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message