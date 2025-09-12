Supreme Court says firecracker ban cannot only apply to ‘elite’ Delhi NCR citizens, policy must be pan-India

The Supreme Court of India on September 12 said that firecracker ban cannot only be applied for certain cities and citizens, but must have pan-India application, according to a report by India Today.

The observations were made by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai while hearing a batch of applications filed by firecracker manufacturers who objected to the year-long ban applicable to the sale and manufacture of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR.

The hearing: Firecracker manufacturers challenge ban Hearing a number of applications filed by firecracker manufacturers, the SC bench comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai questioned that if those living in the national capital region (NCR) are entitled to clean air, “why not people of other cities?”

The application by the Association of Firework Traders, Indic Collective and Haryana Firework Manufacturers, who have challenged the one year ban on sale and manufacture of firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR region. They cited loss of livelihood of those dependent on the industry, as per a Hindustan Times report.

‘Can’t have policy just for Delhi…' says SC “We can’t have a policy just for Delhi because they’re elite citizens of the country. I was in Amritsar last winter and the pollution was worse than Delhi. If firecrackers are to be banned, they should be banned throughout the country,” Justice Gavai stated.

“Just because Delhi is the capital city and Supreme Court is situated here, should citizens in other cities not get pollution-free air?” he asked.

The bench further noted that “When we impose the ban on workers, they are left without work. It is the poor who suffer.”

What action has SC taken? The court directed the state authorities to maintain the status quo and posted the matter for hearing on September 22. It has also asked the Centre, in consultation with NEERI, to submit its response to the applications and provide a further status report on the formulation of green crackers, HT reported.