Supreme Court on Monday said it will not interfere with NEET-PG Counselling 2022 which is set to commence on September 1. Justice DY Chandrachud said the court's interference will jeopardize the future of students.

"We will not interfere. Let the NEET PG counselling go through. Don't stall it anymore," the judge added, " We cannot put the students in jeopardy".

On September 1, the first round-1 of registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG 2022) will take place. Candidates can apply for round 1 counselling by visiting the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) at mcc.nic.in till September 4. The payment facility will be available till September 4.

Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices up to September 5 (11:55 pm).

The round 1 seat allotment results will be released on September 8. Selected candidates can report for admission from September 9 to September 13, 2022.

NEET PG Counselling Round 1: Important dates

Round 1 registration/payment: September 1 to September 4

Choice filing/locking: September 2 to September 5

Processing of Seat allotment: September 6 to September 7

Result: September 8

Reporting/ Joining to the allotted institute: September 9 to September 13, 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2: Important dates

Registration/ Payment: September 19 to September 21

Choice filling/ Locking: September 19 to September 22

Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/Institutes: September 22

Processing of Seat allotment: September 23 to September 24

Result: September 25

Reporting/ Joining to the allotted institute: September 26 to October 1

How to register for NEET PG counselling 2022?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the PG Medical Counselling section

Step 3: Click on the link for registration

Step 4: Enter the required information and register on the portal

Step 5: Login and fill the application form

Step 6: Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form

Step 7: Take a printout of the application form.

The registration for the 2nd round of MCC Counselling will start on September 19, while the registration process for the mop-up round will begin on October 6.