Supreme Court says it will not interfere with NEET-PG 2022 counselling

On September 1, the first round-1 of registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG 2022) will take place. Candidates can apply for round 1 counselling by visiting the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) at mcc.nic.in till September 4. The payment facility will be available till September 4.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}