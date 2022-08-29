Supreme Court says it will not interfere with NEET-PG 2022 counselling

On September 1, the first round-1 of registration for the NEET-PG 2022 will take place. Candidates can apply for round 1 counselling by visiting the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in till Sept 4
Supreme Court on Monday said it will not interfere with NEET-PG Counselling 2022 which is set to commence on September 1. Justice DY Chandrachud said the court's interference will jeopardize the future of students.
"We will not interfere. Let the NEET PG counselling go through. Don't stall it anymore," the judge added, " We cannot put the students in jeopardy".
On September 1, the first round-1 of registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG 2022) will take place. Candidates can apply for round 1 counselling by visiting the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) at mcc.nic.in till September 4. The payment facility will be available till September 4.
Those who register during this period can fill and lock their choices up to September 5 (11:55 pm).
The round 1 seat allotment results will be released on September 8. Selected candidates can report for admission from September 9 to September 13, 2022.
NEET PG Counselling Round 1: Important dates
Round 1 registration/payment: September 1 to September 4
Choice filing/locking: September 2 to September 5
Processing of Seat allotment: September 6 to September 7
Result: September 8
Reporting/ Joining to the allotted institute: September 9 to September 13, 2022
NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2: Important dates
Registration/ Payment: September 19 to September 21
Choice filling/ Locking: September 19 to September 22
Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/Institutes: September 22
Processing of Seat allotment: September 23 to September 24
Result: September 25
Reporting/ Joining to the allotted institute: September 26 to October 1