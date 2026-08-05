Supreme Court says listening to youngsters is the ‘biggest powerful source’ to curb protest violence: ‘Forces should….'

The Supreme Court on Wednesday orally remarked that the most effective way to deal with unrest during student protests is to engage with the concerns of young demonstrators, while cautioning authorities to exercise restraint when responding to isolated incidents of violence during democratic protests and agitations, according to ANI.

The observations were made by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana while hearing a petition seeking action against the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for its alleged involvement in violence that erupted during recent protests in Delhi and several other parts of the country, including incidents of stone-pelting.

What did the court say? "In a democracy, during such peaceful marches, forces also should exercise restraint. Authorities need to tread very carefully so that youngsters don't indulge in violence. Responding violently would only aggravate the situation. The biggest powerful source is listening, listening to what they are saying and why they are agitating," the CJI observed.

"Let us leave it to the wisdom of the law enforcement agency. They know better than us how to deal with the situation. We have heard you. We will take it up on that day. Let us see the view of the Central Government etc.," the Court told the counsel representing the petitioner.

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The court further observed that while maintaining law and order remains essential, the authorities should act with caution in dealing with such situations.

During the proceedings, counsel for the petitioner, Maneesh Kumar Solanki, argued that the organisers of the protests had fuelled widespread unrest and should be held responsible for the violence.

He alleged that those leading the demonstrations were "creating mayhem in the nation" and "fanning the fire" by appearing and speaking on channel after TV Channel. He further contended that even if the government appeared to be on the back foot, neither society nor the law should be on the back foot.

The counsel also submitted that those involved in acts such as stone-pelting should not be permitted to evade legal action.

Highlighting the ongoing mobilisation, the petitioner's counsel submitted that more groups were likely to join the protests in the coming days and cautioned that the situation could worsen if prompt action was not taken.

He also argued that the CJP was not a registered organisation and had not received permission to march towards Parliament. Highlighting security concerns, the counsel contended that if the protesters had managed to enter the Parliament complex, there could have been no assurance that they were not carrying weapons.

The court observed that it was prepared to consider every aspect of the matter.

"We are open to all kinds of views and suggestions, including dissenting views," the Court stated.

The court also reiterated that acts such as stone-pelting could not be justified and that those involved must face legal action. However, it stressed that authorities should ensure their response does not worsen the situation.