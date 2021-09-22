Supreme Court says NDA exam for women can't be delayed, turns down Centre's plea

"The armed forces are people who deal with emergency and they are the best response team we can get in the country. I don't believe that the armed forces response team will not be able to deal with this scenario. Please appreciate that many girls may not have enrolled for the exam this time. Therefore the numbers may be smaller this time. You can make arrangements for the larger number the next time. Instead of skipping the exam try to work out something for them," the bench said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}