The Supreme Court on Thursday said that some screening of content on OTT (over-the-top) video streaming platforms was needed, according to a report by legal website Live Law. The court was hearing a plea filed by Aparna Purohit, an executive at Amazon Prime Video, challenging the Allahabad high court judgment that had denied her pre-arrest bail in the criminal cases against Tandav, a show on the platform that ruffled many feathers resulting in FIRs.

“In fact, some platforms even show pornography," remarked a bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan which was presiding over the matter and directed solicitor-general Tushar Mehta to circulate the new Information Technology Rules, 2021, which were notified last week.

Earlier this week, Amazon had issued a formal apology on the controversy that erupted around Tandav over a month ago. “Amazon Prime Video again deeply regrets that viewers considered certain scenes to be objectionable in the recently launched fictional series Tandav. This was never our intention, and the scenes that were objected to, were removed or edited when they were brought to our attention. We respect our viewers’ diverse beliefs and apologize unconditionally to anyone who felt hurt by these scenes," the company said in a statement.

Last week, a single-judge bench of the Allahabad high court rejected an anticipatory bail application filed by Purohit, over the UP Police FIR in Noida which accused her of hurting religious sentiments by pushing anti-Hindu content and scenes mocking Hindu gods in the web series.

Also, last week, the government issued guidelines for content regulation for the video streaming platforms where the complaints can be escalated to an inter-department government committee.

Tandav is a thriller set in the national capital that depicts a fictional ruling party engulfed in crime and internal politics. It features Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohd Zeeshan Ayub, and others in lead roles.

Soon after the show’s launch in January, an FIR had been lodged in Lucknow against Purohit, director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra and writer Gaurav Solanki, for allegedly depicting Hindu gods in a manner hurtful to religious sentiments of people. The case came on the heels of BJP MP Manoj Kotak writing to I&B minister Prakash Javadekar seeking a ban on the series for ridiculing Hindu deities.

The Tandav team had agreed to make changes to portions that were found objectionable on the show after the MIB intervention.

