Supreme Court says screening of OTT content needed

Earlier this week, Amazon had issued a formal apology on the controversy that erupted around Tandav over a month ago. “Amazon Prime Video again deeply regrets that viewers considered certain scenes to be objectionable in the recently launched fictional series Tandav. This was never our intention, and the scenes that were objected to, were removed or edited when they were brought to our attention. We respect our viewers’ diverse beliefs and apologize unconditionally to anyone who felt hurt by these scenes," the company said in a statement.

