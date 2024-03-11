Describing the Supreme Court's refusal to grant an extension to the State Bank of India (SBI) for disclosing the details of electoral bonds as a 'tough stand', advocate Prashant Bhushan said that the court dismissed the application of the SBI, pointing out that the data that the court had asked them to give is already available with the SBI as per their affidavit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by PTI, Bhushan said, "The Supreme Court has taken a tough stand on the SBI's application for an extension of time till June 30 to disclose details about donors of electoral bonds as well as the parties which redeemed these electoral bonds. The court has dismissed the application of the SBI, pointing out that the data that the court had asked them to give is already available with the SBI as per their affidavit, they've to submit the details of the donors and details of the parties which redeemed these electoral bonds."

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has also warned that it will initiate contempt proceedings against the government-run SBI if it does not comply with its orders and provide the information by tomorrow, March 12.

“The SBI shall file an affidavit of its Chairman and Managing Director on compliance with the directions issued above. While we are not inclined to exercise the contempt jurisdiction at this time, we place SBI on notice that this Court may be inclined to proceed against it for wilful disobedience if SBI does not comply with the directions by the timelines indicated in this order," the court said as reported by LiveLaw.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, "The Supreme Court has done the right thing by asking (SBI) to disclose details of electoral bonds by tomorrow. I am sure that Supreme Court will understand the seriousness of the matter and give a verdict that will teach a lesson to those who tried to befool the court."

SBI had petitioned the court for an extension, seeking permission to reveal the details by June 30. The case was heard by a five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

Furthermore, Odisha Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain claimed, “It will open the pandora's box, it is the biggest scam in the country's electoral history."

Activist Lokesh Batra excellent order termed SC's order 'excellent', and said, "If you really ask me, they have given more time because of the way things are going but it is an excellent order."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jaya Thakur said, "I am happy with this decision. The court has taken its decision considering the seriousness of this issue."

Earlier, on February 15, in a significant ruling, a five-judge constitution bench invalidated the Centre's electoral bonds scheme, which permitted anonymous political funding, deeming it "unconstitutional." The bench ordered the Election Commission to disclose the donors, the donated amounts, and the recipients by March 13.

