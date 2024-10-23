Supreme Court Constitution bench rules by 8:1 majority: States can regulate industrial alcohol, overturns 1990 judgement

A nine-member Constitution bench of the Supreme Court has ruled by an 8:1 majority that states have the power to regulate industrial alcohol. The issue was of overlapping powers of the Centre and states over the production, manufacture, supply and regulation of industrial alcohol.

On April 18, the bench had reserved its verdict after hearing arguments from Attorney General R Venkataramani, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, senior advocates Dinesh Dwivedi and Arvind P Datar, who appeared in the court on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government, apart from lawyers who represented the other states, according to a PTI report.

Older 1990 Judgement Overturned With this ruling, the apex court has overruled a 1990 seven-judge bench decision in the Synthetics and Chemicals case, which favoured the Centre by ruling that states cannot claim to regulate industrial alcohol even under the Concurrent List.

The majority ruling was given by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and SC Justices Hrishikesh Roy, AS Oka, JB Pardiwala, Ujjal Bhuyan, Manoj Misra, SC Sharma, and AG Masih. Justice BV Nagarathna gave the sole dissenting opinion, holding that the Centre alone has legislative power to regulate industrial alcohol.

About the Case The nine-judge Constitution bench was hearing a batch of petitions after a seven-judge Constitution bench ruled against the state governments in the 90s.

Industrial alcohol is not meant for human consumption. While Entry 8 in the State List under the 7th Schedule of the Constitution gives the states the power to legislate on the manufacture, possession, transport, purchase and sale of "intoxicating liquors", Entry 52 of the Union List and Entry 33 of the Concurrent List mention industries whose control was "declared by Parliament by law to be expedient in the public interest".

While both Parliament and state legislatures can enact laws on the subjects mentioned in the Concurrent List, a central law will have primacy over the state law.

The 1990s Orders In 1997, the seven-judge bench ruled that the Centre has regulatory power over the production of industrial alcohol, and the case was referred to the nine-judge bench in 2010.

In 1990, the seven-judge bench observed through the Industries (Development and Regulation) Act, 1951, the Centre had "evinced a clear intention to occupy" the legislative competence on the subject and, therefore, Entry 33 could not empower a state government.