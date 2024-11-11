‘No religion encourages pollution… firecrackers affect fundamental right to health’ says SC on Delhi air quality

The Supreme Court affirmed health rights and mandated stricter enforcement of firecracker bans, questioning delays and emphasizing the need for action against pollution in the national capital region.

Livemint
Updated11 Nov 2024, 01:52 PM IST
Commuters at Kartavya Path as air quality continues to remain poor, in New Delhi.
Commuters at Kartavya Path as air quality continues to remain poor, in New Delhi.(PTI Photo / Manvender Vashist Lav)

Hearing a case on Delhi's air quality, the Supreme Court of India noted that right to health is a fundamental right of citizens and that no religion encourages pollution, according to a Live Law report.

“The right to live in a pollution-free atmosphere is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution. Prima facie, we are of the view that no religion promotes any activity that promotes pollution or compromises with health of the people,” the SC noted.

Also Read | Nestle, PepsiCo sell less healthy food in India, low-income nations, says report

Further, the SC has directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to form a special cell to ensure effective implementation of the ban on firecrackers, as per an ANI report. A personal affidavit is to be filed putting on record the steps taken by them to enforce firecrackers ban.

Further, all NCR states have been directed to come up before the SC and inform it about the steps taken by them to ensure pollution is being at minimal.

The SC was hearing the MC Mehta case regarding air pollution in Delhi with bench comprising of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih, the Live Law report added.

Also Read | Onion tomato prices soar across India. Check prices for Mumbai, Delhi here

SC Raps Police For Not Fully Imposing Cracker Ban

The SC called police action regarding comprehensive imposition of the firecracker ban in the national capital as “mere eyewash” and for only seizing raw materials, as per a PTI report.

The bench thus directed the Delhi police commissioner to immediately inform all the stakeholders concerned about the ban order and ensure no sale and manufacture of crackers.

It also wondered why the Delhi government delayed imposition of the firecracker ban till October 14 and asked the administration to decide before November 25 on a “perpetual” firecracker ban after consulting stakeholders.

Also Read | ‘Do not click on links…’ SBI warns customers of rewards points scams

Delhi Pollution Under Scrutiny

Earlier on November 6, the Delhi High Court dismmised a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking permission to conduct Chhath Puja rituals on the banks of the Yamuna River, according to an ANI report.

The PIL challenged the public ban on Chhath festivites on the banks of the Yamuna River, which petitioner Purvanchal Nav Nirman Sansthan said was first imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic and re-imposed now, it said.

However, the Delhi HC refused to scrap the ban and citied severe pollution, contamination and toxic foam issues of the Yamuna River, the report added. Led by the Delhi CJI, the HC bench, stressed on health concerns and noted a recent case where someone fell ill and was hospitalised after taking a dip in the polluted river.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Nov 2024, 01:52 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia‘No religion encourages pollution… firecrackers affect fundamental right to health’ says SC on Delhi air quality

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    NTPC share price

    395.00
    02:40 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -2.7 (-0.68%)

    Tata Motors share price

    808.50
    02:40 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    2.8 (0.35%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.25
    02:40 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -2.3 (-1.56%)

    ICICI Bank share price

    1,266.35
    02:40 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    7 (0.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    573.25
    02:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    4.4 (0.77%)

    Federal Bank share price

    206.65
    02:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -0.1 (-0.05%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    727.10
    02:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -5.95 (-0.81%)

    Page Industries share price

    47,460.05
    02:21 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -527.75 (-1.1%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Asian Paints share price

    2,532.05
    02:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -237.2 (-8.57%)

    Aarti Industries share price

    437.40
    02:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -37.35 (-7.87%)

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,895.35
    02:22 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -160.45 (-7.8%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    3,621.00
    02:21 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -264.55 (-6.81%)
    More from Top Losers

    Biocon share price

    349.65
    02:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    28.4 (8.84%)

    Borosil Renewables share price

    504.85
    02:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    39.25 (8.43%)

    Power Finance Corp share price

    481.35
    02:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    31.9 (7.1%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    329.25
    02:23 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    12.85 (4.06%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,775.00-600.00
      Chennai
      78,781.00-600.00
      Delhi
      78,933.00-600.00
      Kolkata
      78,785.00-600.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.