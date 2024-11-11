The Supreme Court affirmed health rights and mandated stricter enforcement of firecracker bans, questioning delays and emphasizing the need for action against pollution in the national capital region.

Hearing a case on Delhi's air quality, the Supreme Court of India noted that right to health is a fundamental right of citizens and that no religion encourages pollution, according to a Live Law report.

“The right to live in a pollution-free atmosphere is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution. Prima facie, we are of the view that no religion promotes any activity that promotes pollution or compromises with health of the people," the SC noted.

Further, the SC has directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to form a special cell to ensure effective implementation of the ban on firecrackers, as per an ANI report. A personal affidavit is to be filed putting on record the steps taken by them to enforce firecrackers ban.

Further, all NCR states have been directed to come up before the SC and inform it about the steps taken by them to ensure pollution is being at minimal.

The SC was hearing the MC Mehta case regarding air pollution in Delhi with bench comprising of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih, the Live Law report added.

SC Raps Police For Not Fully Imposing Cracker Ban The SC called police action regarding comprehensive imposition of the firecracker ban in the national capital as "mere eyewash" and for only seizing raw materials, as per a PTI report.

The bench thus directed the Delhi police commissioner to immediately inform all the stakeholders concerned about the ban order and ensure no sale and manufacture of crackers.

It also wondered why the Delhi government delayed imposition of the firecracker ban till October 14 and asked the administration to decide before November 25 on a “perpetual" firecracker ban after consulting stakeholders.

Delhi Pollution Under Scrutiny Earlier on November 6, the Delhi High Court dismmised a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking permission to conduct Chhath Puja rituals on the banks of the Yamuna River, according to an ANI report.

The PIL challenged the public ban on Chhath festivites on the banks of the Yamuna River, which petitioner Purvanchal Nav Nirman Sansthan said was first imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic and re-imposed now, it said.

However, the Delhi HC refused to scrap the ban and citied severe pollution, contamination and toxic foam issues of the Yamuna River, the report added. Led by the Delhi CJI, the HC bench, stressed on health concerns and noted a recent case where someone fell ill and was hospitalised after taking a dip in the polluted river.

(With inputs from Agencies)