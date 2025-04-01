SC refuses to release Ranveer Allahbadia’s passport despite YouTuber’s pledge to maintain decency in shows

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to release the passport of Ranveer Allahbadia, and said that it will consider the application of the YouTuber after the investigation into the controversial remarks.

“Will consider Ranveer Allahbadia's prayer of release of passport after two weeks,” said the top court.

The court made the remark while hearing a plea filed by the YouTuber in connection with multiple FIRs filed against him over his distasteful remarks about parents and sex on the now-deleted Samay Raina's YouTube show India's Got Latent.

Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, also filed an undertaking in the court saying, he would maintain decency. He also sought modification of the condition to deposit his passport, saying that it affects his livelihood.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Supreme Court that the investigation into the case will be completed in two weeks.

The Maharashtra Cyber Police, the Mumbai Police and the Guwahati Police are investigating Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks made in the India's Got Latent show.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court also extended its interim order granting protection to the podcaster from arrest in the FIRs registered against him in Guwahati, Mumbai and Jaipur.

Earlier this month, Allahbadia also appeared before the Assam police.

On Sunday, Allahbadia returned to social media a month after the controversy.

In a new video titled Let's Talk, posted on his official YouTube page, Allahbadia said his podcast, The Ranveer Show, will return soon and pledged to create content with added responsibility hereon.

"There was a forced break, which gave me time to embrace stillness. I got to know that so many Indians consider me a family member... To all of them, sorry. In the next 10, 20, 30 years, as long as I create content, I will do it with more responsibility," Allahbadia said.

On March 3, the top court allowed Allahbadia to resume his podcast, The Ranveer Show, subject to maintaining "morality and decency" and making it suitable for viewers of all ages after he submitted that the podcast was his only source of livelihood and about 280 people he employed depended on the show.

Last Friday (March 28), comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell in connection with the ongoing case surrounding his controversial YouTube show India's Got Latent.

Raina appeared before the agency for a second time at their office in the World Trade Centre in South Mumbai.

He had earlier appeared before cyber cell officials on March 24 at the agency headquarters in Mhape, Navi Mumbai.

Written apologies Last month, appearing before the National Commission for Women (NCW), Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija submitted written apologies to the NCW for their offensive remarks.