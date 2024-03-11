Supreme Court schools SBI on electoral bonds: ‘What steps have you taken…?’
On March 11, the Supreme Court schooled the State Bank of India (SBI) for failing to follow its directive. The bank was directed to share the names of those who donated through electoral bonds with the Election Commission of India (ECI) by the specified deadline of March 6. However, the national bank sought an extension till June 30.