SC scraps plea against inclusion of ‘socialist’, ‘secular’ in Constitution’s Preamble, asks ‘Why rake up the issue now?’

Supreme Court scraps plea against ‘socialist’, ‘secular’ in Constitution's Preamble, asks ‘Why rake up the issue now?’

Published25 Nov 2024, 01:19 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Monday junked pleas challenging 'socialist' and 'secular' word in preamble
The Supreme Court on Monday junked pleas challenging ’socialist’ and ’secular’ word in preamble (HT)

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed pleas challenging the inclusion of the words “socialist”, “secular”, and “integrity” in the Preamble to the Constitution. These terms were added to the Preamble by the Constitution Amendment Act of 1976 during the Emergency.  

A bench led by CJI Sanjiv Khanna heard the plea. While pronouncing the judgement, CJI Khanna asked, “It has almost been so many years, why rake up the issue now,” reported LiveLaw.

SC judgement on pleas challenging

While dismissing the pleas, the CJI observed that the amendment power of the Parliament extends to the Preamble as well. The bench also clarified that the date of adoption of the Preamble doesn't restrict the power of the Parliament to amend the Preamble. The judgement also explained the meaning of ‘socialism’ and ‘secularism’.

"The two expressions 'socialist' and 'secular' were made in 1976 through amendments and the fact that the Constitution was adopted in 1949 does not make any difference... the retrospectivity arguments if accepted will apply to all amendments," PTI quoted the CJI.

CJI Khanna also said that after so many years, the judgement can't be nullified. The bench had reserved orders on November 22 in a batch of petitions challenging the 42nd Amendment. The pleas sought the removal of these terms which were included at by the Indira Gandhi-led government during Emergency. 

The batch of pleas were filed by former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain and others. The CJI had observed that the pleas do not require detailed hearing. 

First Published:25 Nov 2024, 01:19 PM IST
