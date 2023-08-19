Supreme Court seeks Centre's response on decriminalising teenage sex2 min read 19 Aug 2023, 07:38 AM IST
The Supreme Court of India seeks response on PIL seeking decriminalization of consensual teenage sex.
The Supreme Court of India has sought a response from the Centre on a PIL seeking a direction to decriminalise consensual teenage sex. The PIL claimed that millions of under-18 girls and over-18 boys engage in consensual sex but the boy gets arrested for statutory rape the girl gets pregnant and the parents report complaints to police. The Court Centre's sought response on the application of the Romeo-Juliet law in India that protects the boy from arrest if his age is not more than four years from that of the girl. Notably, under the POCSO Act, consent of minors (under-18) is immaterial, and any consensual activity is termed as sexual assault. And, under Section 375, sex with a girl below 16 years is considered rape even if she had given consent.