Supreme Court seeks ED's response by April 24 on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest plea
Supreme Court serves notice to ED on Arvind Kejriwal's plea contesting arrest and remand in excise policy case. ED to reply by April 24, plea hearing set for week starting April 29.
Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by ED and his subsequent remand in the excise policy case.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message