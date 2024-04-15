Supreme Court serves notice to ED on Arvind Kejriwal's plea contesting arrest and remand in excise policy case. ED to reply by April 24, plea hearing set for week starting April 29.

Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by ED and his subsequent remand in the excise policy case.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta issued notice to the ED and asked the federal agency to file its response on or before April 24. Supreme Court posts the plea of Delhi CM on the week commencing from April 29.

The Delhi High Court had upheld the arrest of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader on April 9, arguing that the investigative agency was with "little option" after he skipped repeated summonses and refused to join the investigation.

Kejriwal while approaching the Supreme Court on April 11, contended in the appeal that his arrest was "motivated by extraneous considerations."

The High Court had said that Kejriwal's absence from nine ED summons over six months undermined any claims of special privilege as Chief Minister, suggesting his arrest was an inevitable consequence of his non-cooperation.

The arrest was made solely based on the subsequent, contradictory, and highly belated statements of co-accused who have now turned approvers, Kejriwal said in his appeal against the High Court order.

ED arrested Kejriwal on 21 March in connection with alleged corruption and money laundering charges. The probe agency has accused Kejriwal of being involved in the “entire conspiracy of Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy".

The Delhi Chief Minister is lodged in Tihar jail at present.

The AAP party has blamed PM Modi-led BJP over Kejriwal's arrest. AAP senior leader Atishi has alleged that a big political conspiracy is being hatched by the BJP to impose the President's Rule in the national capital before the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

