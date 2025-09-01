Supreme Court seeks reply from Centre, NCERT on transgender-inclusive sexuality education

The Supreme Court has issued notice to NCERT, the Union government, and six states seeking their response to a plea that sought to include transgender inclusive sex education in school curricula.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran issued notices to the Centre, NCERT, and the states, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, on the petition filed by Kaavya Mukherjee Saha, a 16-year-old student from Delhi.

The class 12th student from Vasant Valley School in Delhi filed the plea, raising concerns about the lack of transgender-inclusive Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) in NCERT and SCERT textbooks. The student seeks the effective implementation of binding guidelines for gender sensitisation and transgender-inclusive CSE across all education institutions across the country.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Saha, told the bench that despite a categorical direction by the Supreme Court in 2024 to integrate CSE into school education, NCERT had recently admitted in a Right to Information (RTI) reply that it had “no information” on introducing such material in its curriculum.

Saha’s petition said that NCERT and most state councils of educational research and training (SCERTs) have failed to incorporate structured or examinable content on gender identity, gender diversity, and the distinction between sex and gender, despite the clear mandate under Sections 2(d) and 13 of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

Also Read | Justices Alok Aradhe and Vipul Manubhai elevated as judges of Supreme Court

The petition builds on the judgment delivered by the Supreme Court in December 2024, which underscored the centrality of sexuality education in tackling child marriage.