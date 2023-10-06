SC seeks response from Rajasthan, MP on freebies before elections
A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra sought a response from the Centre, States and poll panel within four weeks.Apex court seeks response from the centre, MP, Rajasthan, and Election Commission
The apex court, on Friday, issued notice to the centre, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and Election COmmission of India, in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against freebies distribution during elections.
