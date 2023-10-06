SC seeks response from Rajasthan, MP on freebies before elections

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra sought a response from the Centre, States and poll panel within four weeks.Apex court seeks response from the centre, MP, Rajasthan, and Election Commission

The apex court, on Friday, issued notice to the centre, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and Election COmmission of India, in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against freebies distribution during elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The PIL alleged the distribution of cash and other freebies is done at the behest of taxpayers' expenses. The PIL was heard by a bench lead by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra. The bench sought a response from the Centre, States and poll panel within four weeks.

The PIL, filed by social worker Bhattulal Jain, sought comprehensive guidelines to debar political parties from distributing cash and other freebies at the expense of taxpayers. The bench also ordered to tag the PIL with a pending plea on the issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pre-poll promises 'frittering away taxpayers' money The petition sought directions for state governments and the central governments to not misuse consolidate fund or grant in the name of public welfare, at the verge of elections.

The petition also alleged that such pre-poll promises made by political parties were "frittering away taxpayers' money".

It further asked the apex court to direct and declare that the promise/ distribution of irrational freebies from the public fund before the election to lure voters is analogous to bribery and undue influence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The counsel told the bench that, "A line has to be drawn between what is public interest and what is not. Distributing cash - nothing is more atrocious than permitting the government to distribute cash. Six months before elections these things start."

The petitioner highlighted how the burden of such freebie schemes is ultimately passed on to tax-paying citizens of India. Responding to pre-poll promises, CJI said, “All kinds of promises are made before elections and we cannot control this."

The plea demanded a fixed guideline to be followed by the state and central governments before elections related to the declaration of free schemes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The plea submitted, "No government can declare free electricity, free water, free distribution or loan waiver without the approval of the legislative assembly, irrespective of which government is ruling. Since the money belongs to our taxpayers, the taxpayers should have the right to monitor its use."

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!