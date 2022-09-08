Supreme Court set to hear pleas challenging CAA on September 12. Details here

It is important to note that the CAA was passed by the Parliament on December 11, 2019, following which the Act met with protests all across the country and the CAA came into effect on January 10, 2020. A Kerala-based political party Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, Congress leader and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi, Congress leader Debabrata Saikia, NGOs Rihai Manch and Citizens Against Hate, Assam Advocates Association, and law students are several among others who had filed the plea before the top court challenging the Act.