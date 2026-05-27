Supreme Court SIR in Bihar Verdict LIVE: Top court to deliver judgment on pleas challenging EC's power to conduct SIR

Supreme Court SIR Verdict LIVE: The Supreme Court will on Wednesday, May 27, deliver a judgment on a bunch of petitions challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on Supreme Court verdict on SIR in Bihar.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant had on January 29 reserved its verdict on the pleas, including the one filed by NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).
The petitions have claimed that the Election Commission of India (ECI) does not have the powers under Article 326 of the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Rules made under it to carry out SIR on such a larger form. The SIR in Bihar was conducted in the first phase of this exercise. Track Supreme Court SIR in Bihar Verdict LIVE updates here.
Supreme Court SIR in Bihar Verdict LIVE: The petitioners have alleged that the electoral rolls revision was an "NRC-like process" where the poll body was verifying citizenship. They have alleged that this power to verify citizenship vests in the Central government.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for ADR, had questioned the timeline for the completion of the exercise and the data of 65 lakh voters who were declared dead or migrated or registered in other constituencies.
Supreme Court SIR in Bihar Verdict LIVE: The Supreme Court verdict on Election Commission's powers in conducting SIR in Bihar will be heard at 10:30 am.
Supreme Court SIR in Bihar Verdict LIVE: During the hearing, the bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will have to determine if the Election Commission has powers to conduct the Special Intensive Revision.
Supreme Court SIR in Bihar Verdict LIVE: The last hearing on the pleas challenging the Election Commission's power to conduct SIR had happened in August and the court had commenced final arguments on August 12 last year. During the hearing, the court had observed that inclusion or exclusion of names in the electoral rolls falls within the constitutional remit of the Election Commission.
The poll authority had come out with the names of 65 lakh people who were removed from the draft electoral rolls published as part of the SIR exercise.
The EC had defended the SIR exercise, maintaining that Aadhaar and voter identity cards cannot be treated as conclusive proof of citizenship. Track LIVE updates with us.