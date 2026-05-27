Supreme Court SIR in Bihar Verdict LIVE: Top court to deliver judgment on pleas challenging EC's power to conduct SIR

Supreme Court SIR Verdict LIVE: The Supreme Court will on Wednesday, May 27, deliver a judgment on a bunch of petitions challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on Supreme Court verdict on SIR in Bihar.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant had on January 29 reserved its verdict on the pleas, including the one filed by NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The petitions have claimed that the Election Commission of India (ECI) does not have the powers under Article 326 of the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Rules made under it to carry out SIR on such a larger form. The SIR in Bihar was conducted in the first phase of this exercise. Track Supreme Court SIR in Bihar Verdict LIVE updates here.