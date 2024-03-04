Noting that Udhayanidhi Stalin has ‘abused his rights’, Supreme Court on Monday slammed Tamil Nadu Sports Minister and DMK leader and stated over his comments on 'Sanatana Dharma' and said that he should refrain from such comments as he is "not a layman but a minister" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stalin has approached the apex court, seeking the consolidation of multiple FIRs registered against him in various states for his remarks. Represented by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Stalin requested the court to merge FIRs from Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, and Maharashtra. The bench expressed disapproval, and noted ‘he should know the consequences of his remarks.’

"You abuse your rights under freedom of speech and expression and right to freedom of religion and then come to Supreme Court for protection under Article 32? Do you not know the consequences of what you said?," asked the bench.

Arguing for Stalin, Singhvi, cited the cases of Arnab Goswami, Nupur Sharma, Mohd Zubair, and Amish Devgan where the apex court had agreed to club FIRs and requested a similar treatment for DMK leader

"If I have to move six High Courts, I will constantly be tied up in this... This is persecution before the prosecution."

And, to this, the bench commented, "You are not a layman. You are a minister. You should know the consequences."

The bench then posted the matter for hearing on March 15.

DMK leader Stalin made remarks comparing 'Sanatana Dharma' to diseases like 'malaria' and 'dengue' while advocating for its elimination on grounds that it was rooted in the caste system and historical discrimination.

Udhayanidhi Stalin is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and ruling DMK chief M K Stalin.

