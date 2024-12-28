The Supreme Court criticized farmer leaders for preventing Jagjit Singh Dallewal's hospitalization amid his fast-unto-death. The court is addressing a contempt petition against Punjab officials for failing to comply with a prior order.

The Supreme Court of India (SC) has on December 28 slammed farmer leaders over the worsening health condition of fellow leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal. Justice Surya Kant pulled up the authorities for their failure to shift Dallewal to hospital due to his deteriorating health condition, according to reports.

The prominent farmers' leader has been on a fast-unto-death since November 26. “Please communicate to them that those who are resisting Dallewal’s hospitalisation are not his well wishers," Justice Kant told the Punjab Chief Secretary.

The SC is hearing a contempt petition against the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Punjab for non-compliance with the December 20 apex court order regarding medical aid to farmers' leader Dallewal and to convince him to go to hospital.

Time Till December 31 to Comply The apex court also pulled up the Punjab state government for not complying with earlier directions to provide Dallewal with medical aid, according to a PTI report.

The Punjab government representative expressed helplessness in being able to shift Dallewal to the hospital, saying that they are facing resistance from protesting farmers.

The SC has asked the Punjab government to seek logistical assistance from the Centre to shift Dallewal to the hospital, "if ground situation warrants", the report added.

Further, the apex court has given Punjab time till December 31 to persuade Dallewal to move to a hospital.

This is a breaking story, more updates coming…