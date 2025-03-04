The Supreme Court said on Tuesday that state governments have failed to ensure affordable medical care and infrastructure. The Court further criticised states' failure to deliver reasonably priced medicines, particularly essential drugs, for people from poorer sections of society, as reported by NDTV.

According to the report by NDTV, the court noted that this failure had “facilitated and promoted private hospitals.”

The remarks came during a hearing of a Public Interest Litigation, which argued that private hospitals were forcing patients and their families to purchase medicines, implants, and other medical items from in-house pharmacies that imposed excessive mark-ups.

The bench, comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice NK Singh, expressed concern over the issue.

“We agree with you... but how to regulate this?” Justice Surya Kant questioned. The court ultimately emphasized that it is the responsibility of states to ensure adequate medical care, said the report.

As reported by NDTV, it also noted that some states had failed to provide the necessary healthcare services, thereby “facilitating and promoting private entities.”

Furthermore, several states, including Orissa, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan, filed counter-affidavits in response. On the issue of medicine prices, the states argued that they followed price control orders issued by the central government, ensuring that essential drugs were priced reasonably for availability.