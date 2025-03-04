Supreme Court slams states for exploitation of patients in private hospitals, failing to regulate medicine prices

The Supreme Court criticized state governments for failing to provide affordable medical care and essential drugs, noting that this has led to the rise of private hospitals. The court emphasized that states must ensure adequate healthcare services and regulate medicine prices effectively.

Livemint
Updated4 Mar 2025, 01:52 PM IST
Several states, including Orissa, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan, filed counter-affidavits in response (Representative Image) photo:pradeep gaur/mint

The Supreme Court said on Tuesday that state governments have failed to ensure affordable medical care and infrastructure. The Court further criticised states' failure to deliver reasonably priced medicines, particularly essential drugs, for people from poorer sections of society, as reported by NDTV.

According to the report by NDTV, the court noted that this failure had “facilitated and promoted private hospitals.”

The remarks came during a hearing of a Public Interest Litigation, which argued that private hospitals were forcing patients and their families to purchase medicines, implants, and other medical items from in-house pharmacies that imposed excessive mark-ups.

The bench, comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice NK Singh, expressed concern over the issue.

“We agree with you... but how to regulate this?” Justice Surya Kant questioned. The court ultimately emphasized that it is the responsibility of states to ensure adequate medical care, said the report.

As reported by NDTV, it also noted that some states had failed to provide the necessary healthcare services, thereby “facilitating and promoting private entities.”

It is the responsibility of states to ensure adequate medical care.

Furthermore, several states, including Orissa, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan, filed counter-affidavits in response. On the issue of medicine prices, the states argued that they followed price control orders issued by the central government, ensuring that essential drugs were priced reasonably for availability.

Additionally, they questioned the petitioners' locus standi, or right to represent a group or individual, noting that fair-price shops had been set up in government-run hospitals. In response, the court acknowledged that “most states have highlighted state-run schemes designed to ensure the availability of drugs, medical consumables, and medical services at affordable prices.”

Key Takeaways
  • The Supreme Court highlights the urgent need for state accountability in healthcare.
  • Private hospitals are exploiting patients due to inadequate regulation of medicine prices.
  • States must enhance their healthcare infrastructure and ensure affordable access to essential drugs.
First Published:4 Mar 2025, 01:52 PM IST
