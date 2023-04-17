SC stays CBI, ED probe against TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee in Bengal school job scam case1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 11:51 AM IST
- A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwalam, which decided to hear the plea on April 24, also stayed the direction of a single judge bench of the high court
The Supreme Court on Monday has agreed to list Trinamool Congress(TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's plea on April 24 and also granting and interim relief by staying Calcutta High Court's order which directed investigating agencies to question him, till the next date of listing.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×