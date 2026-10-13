Supreme Court stays defamation proceedings against Rahul Gandhi over ‘commander-in-thief’ remark against PM Modi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed further proceedings in a defamation case in Maharashtra against Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over remarks he made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh issued notices to the Maharashtra government and the complainant, MH Shrishrimal, seeking their responses in four weeks.

"Issue notice returnable in four weeks. Further proceedings before the trial court shall remain stayed," the bench ordered on a plea filed by Gandhi against a September 8 order of the Bombay High Court refusing to quash summons to him.

Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Congress leader, referred to earlier decisions of the top court and said the law is settled in the matter.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What did the Supreme Court order in Rahul Gandhi’s defamation case over the ‘commander-in-thief’ remark? ⌵ The Supreme Court stayed further proceedings before the trial court. It also issued notices to the Maharashtra government and complainant MH Shrishrimal, asking them to respond within four weeks. 2 Why is Rahul Gandhi facing a defamation case over his remarks about PM Modi? ⌵ The complaint alleges Gandhi defamed PM Modi in a public speech in Rajasthan on September 20, 2018, using phrases including “commander-in-thief” and “Choron Ke Sardar” while discussing the Rafale deal. 3 What did the Bombay High Court decide in Rahul Gandhi’s defamation case? ⌵ On September 8, the Bombay High Court refused to quash the summons issued to Gandhi. It continued an earlier direction to defer the magistrate’s hearing for six weeks so Gandhi could approach the Supreme Court. 4 Who filed the defamation complaint against Rahul Gandhi? ⌵ MH Shrishrimal filed the complaint. He told the Bombay High Court that, as a BJP member, he was also aggrieved by Gandhi’s remarks about PM Modi. 5 What happens next in Rahul Gandhi’s Supreme Court defamation case? ⌵ The Maharashtra government and complainant MH Shrishrimal have been asked to respond within four weeks. Meanwhile, further trial-court proceedings remain stayed.

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Earlier, on September 8, the Bombay High Court refused to quash the summons issued to Gandhi in 2019 in the defamation case.

It had dismissed Gandhi's petition against a Girgaum magistrate's order dated August 28, 2019, for a process against him on Shrishrimal's complaint.

The High Court, however, continued its 2021 order directing the magistrate to defer the hearing on the complaint for six weeks so that Gandhi could approach the Supreme Court.

Shrishrimal had opposed Gandhi's plea in the High Court, claiming that being a member of the BJP, he too was aggrieved by the remarks made against his leader.

What Rahul said in 2018 The complaint had alleged that Gandhi defamed PM Modi in a public speech on September 20, 2018, in Rajasthan with terms like "commander-in-thief" and "Choron Ke Sardar" while speaking about the Rafale fighter jet deal.

It claimed that Gandhi's statements amounted to direct allegations against all members of the BJP and Indian citizens connected to PM Modi.

Rahul's writ petition against SIR Meanwhile, on Monday, Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders filed a writ petition in the SC challenging aspects of the Election Commission of India's (ECIs) ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to reports, the SC Registry has flagged 14 defects in the plea and sought clarification from the petitioners on why private parties — CEC Gyanesh Kumar and two ECs SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi have been arrayed as respondents in the writ petition.

SC Registry flags 14 defects According to ANI, the objection has been raised in the context of the petition being filed under Article 32 of the Constitution. The petitioners have said they are approaching the Supreme Court over alleged irregularities in the exercise of the Election Commission’s powers during the SIR and have sought, among other reliefs, examination of the manner in which the poll panel took and implemented decisions relating to the electoral-roll revision.

The Registry, in its objections notified on October 12, has also asked the petitioners to correct the respondent’s name in the listing proforma, rectify the details of respondents at page 9 and provide the correct respondent number in the prayer.

It has separately flagged the absence of the required similarity paragraph, asking for the statement prescribed under the Supreme Court Rules on whether the petitioners had earlier approached the court against the impugned order/judgment and, if so, the result of such proceedings.

The Registry has recorded the objection twice as “SIMILARITY PARA NOT FOUND.”

Among other defects, the Registry has directed the petitioners to annex a copy of the decision dated June 24, 2025, which has been referred to in prayer (a). It has also pointed out that the date of Annexure P-2 does not tally with the details in the petition.

The Registry has further flagged that the case number of Annexure P-5 does not tally and has directed the petitioners to file a pen drive for Annexure P-6.

The filing has also been found deficient on account of missing documentation. The Registry has recorded that vakalatnamas are missing for petitioner Nos. 3 to 11 and has asked for a clear copy of the identity card of petitioner No. 2.

The petitioners have also been asked to deposit ₹220 more towards court fee.

The Registry has sought colour copies of pages 57 and 64, besides raising objections regarding the presentation and legibility of the papers. It has flagged dim or illegible pages, small font, missing pages, a vernacular page and discrepancies in pagination, with the defects to be identified after the final printout is taken.

The petition, filed on October 12, invokes Article 32 and alleges, among other things, that there were questions over the collective functioning of the Election Commission in relation to the SIR, the modification of Form 6, the functioning of ECINET and ERONET and the process by which electors were marked for deletion or restoration.

The petitioners have sought production of the ECI’s files, agendas, minutes, notings and objections relating to the disputed SIR decisions, an examination of whether the Commission acted in accordance with Article 324 and Section 18 of the 2023 Act, an independent audit of electoral-roll databases and deletions, and directions to ensure that no elector is deleted without notice and a reasonable opportunity of hearing.