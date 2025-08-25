Supreme Court stays FIRs against CSDC co-Director Sanjay Kumar over voter turnout data post

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed two FIRs filed against Lokniti-CSDS Co-Director Sanjay Kumar, who was booked for posting incorrect data related to voter turnout during elections in Maharashtra, as reported by LiveLaw.

Kumar had posted that voter turnout had dropped sharply in two assembly constituencies compared to the 2024 general elections, held about six months earlier. He later deleted the post on Tuesday and issued an apology on the platform for sharing “erroneous data.”

He said, “I sincerely apologize for the tweets posted regarding Maharashtra elections. Error occurred while comparing data of 2024 LS and 2024 AS. The data in row was misread by our Data team. The tweet has since been removed. I had no intention of dispersing any form of misinformation.”

An FIR was registered against Kumar on a complaint lodged by the tehsildar of Ramtek, a senior police officer told PTI on August 20.

He was booked under sections 175 (False statement in connection with an election), 353 (1) B (Statements conducting to public mischief), 212 (providing false information to a public servant), and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.