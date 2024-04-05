UP Board of Madarsa Education Act was enacted to streamline madrassa education and was struck down by the High Court as 'unconstitutional'

The Supreme Court on Friday imposed an interim stay on Allahabad High Court's order quashing Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004 after the high court deemed it as “unconstitutional". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last month, Allahabad High Court had asked UP government to accommodate the current students of the Madarsa board into formal schooling system, however, while imposing the stay, the apex court stopped this relocation.

What is the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act? Enacted in 2004, the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act's purpose was to streamline madrassa education, defining it as education in Arabic, Urdu, Persian, Islamic studies, Tibb (traditional medicine), philosophy and other specified branches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There are about 25,000 madrassas in Uttar Pradesh of which 16,500 are recognised by the Uttar Pradesh Madrassa Education Board. Of them, 560 madrassas receive grants from the government. Apart from this, there are 8,500 unrecognized madrassas in the state.

Under the Madarsa Education Board grants under-graduate and post-graduate degrees under the names Kamil and Fazil respectively.

The diplomas under this board is known as Qari, while certificates or other academic distinctions are also granted by the Madarsa Education Board. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The board was conducts exams of the Munshi and Maulvi (Class X) and Alim (Class XII) courses.

The Madarsa Education Board is also mandated to prescribe courses, textbooks, reference books and other instructional material, if any, for Tahtania, Fauquania, Munshi, Maulavi, Alim, Kamil and Fazil.

Why had Allahabad HC struck Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act down? The Allahabad High Court struck down the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004 saying it was "unconstitutional" and violative of the principle of secularism. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The high court was hearing a petition challenging the constitutionality of the UP Madarsa Board as well as objected to the management of madarsa by the Minority Welfare Department, rather than the education department.

The petitioner and his counsel submitted that the Madarsa Act violates the principles of secularism, which is the basic structure of the Constitution, fails to provide quality compulsory education up to the age of 14 years/Class-VIII as is mandatorily under Article 21-A; and fails to provide universal and quality school education to all the children studying in madarsas.

"Thus, it violates the Fundamental Rights of the students of the madarsas," they claimed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What did the Supreme Court say? The Supreme Court, while imposing an interim stay on the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act said that the high court's purpose was regulatory in nature.

The apex court also said that the Allahabad High Court is “not prima facie correct" in believing that the Madarsa will breach secularism.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud issued notices to the Centre, Uttar Pradesh government and others on the pleas against the high court order. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The object and purpose of Madarsa board is regulatory in nature and the Allahabad HC is not prima facie correct that establishment of board will breach secularism," the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.

The top court said HC has misconstrued provisions of the 2004 act as it does not provide for religious instruction and the purpose and character of the statute is regulatory in nature.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!