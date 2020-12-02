Supreme Court stays probe against Flipkart by CCI

Abdullah Hussain, Partner, L&L Partners, talking to Mint explained Flipkart’s and CCI’s position in the pending legal battles. He said, “ Flipkart has now successfully stayed both investigations against it - one stay was granted by the Karnataka High Court and now this one by the SC. For CCI this is another blow as several orders initiating an investigation have been stayed by various High Courts around the country. The ultimate decision of the SC will decide whether the matter ends here or whether the NCLAT decision ordering an investigation will be upheld as was the case with Uber in 2019."