SC stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi

SC stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi6 min read 04 Aug 2023, 11:48 PM IST
The decision paves the way for the revival of Gandhi’s status as an MP after being ineligible for 134 days and means that he could participate in the no-confidence motion debate against the Narendra Modi government’s council of ministers in the Lower House next week.
NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court on Friday stayed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a criminal defamation case on the grounds that the trial judge failed to explain why he deserved the maximum two-year punishment under the law and held that the continuation of his disqualification from Parliament would deprive proper representation to the people of his constituency.