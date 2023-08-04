SC stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi

The court on Friday noted that while the alleged defamatory remarks, in this case, were made by Gandhi in April 2019, the top court’s order in the contempt case came in November 2019.“No doubt that alleged utterances are not in good taste. Persons in public life are expected to exercise a degree of caution while making public speeches. As observed by this court while accepting his affidavit in contempt petition (in 2019), he ought to have been more careful. Maybe if these observations came before the petitioner made these utterances, he would have been more careful before...He should have exercised a degree of restrain in making such remarks which are alleged to be defamatory," it added in the order.