Stray Dogs Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: Three-judge bench reserves order on stray dogs issue

Supreme Court Hearing on Stray Dogs LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court has formed a three-judge Bench and is hearing the stray dog case on Thursday, August 14, 2025, following widespread public backlash against a previous directive calling for the blanket removal of stray dogs across the Delhi-NCR region.
On August 11, a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan observed instances of dog bites had given rise to an "extremely grim" situation and ordered the permanent relocation of all strays in Delhi-NCR "at the earliest".
On Wednesday, the lawyer referred to a May 2024 order passed by a bench led by Justice J K Maheshwari relegating petitions relating to the stray dog issue to respective high courts.
The plea by Conference for Human Rights (India) claims the Animal Birth Control (Dog) Rules, 2001 mandating regular sterilisation and immunisation programmes for stray dogs to curtail their growing population are not being complied with.
Stray dogs in Delhi-NCR: SC says the whole problem is because of inaction of local authorities.
Order reserved on interim prayer seeking stay of suo motu order, reported Bar and Bench.
'Govt, MCD both to stand that Rules have to be followed,' says Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra
Stray dogs in Delhi-NCR: Situation is 'very serious' and matter needs to be argued in depth, senior advocate Kapil Sibal tells SC.
Aug 11 order directing authorities in Delhi-NCR to start picking up stray dogs needs to be stayed, senior advocate Kapil Sibal to SC.
SC hearing: "Direction that there should be no lethargy in picking up the dogs. That also needs to be stayed. Where will they take the dogs once they pick them up?," said Sibal, as reported by LiveLaw.
Stray Dogs Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: 'You can't pass an order like this Suo Moto without any notice,' said Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal representing Project Kindness, an NGO which looks after dogs.
The Supreme Court has started hearing in the stray dogs case. Stay tuned for LIVE updates
Animal rights activist & BJP leader Maneka Gandhi urged the Chief Justice of India to review the decision with love and mentioned that "our goals are the same.
While talking to ANI, Maenka Gandhi highlighted that removing the dogs from the region is not enough and added, "...Nobody favours the ill-treatment of animals. They believe that if animals are taken away, their children would not be bitten. I agree with that. But the animals would not go away. If we remove 3 lakh animals from Delhi, 3 lakh more would come in within a week from Ghaziabad and Faridabad. If those additional 3 lakh are removed, more would come in because there is abundant food in Delhi." (ANI)
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor weighed in on the stray dog debate following the Supreme Court order, stating that the “flaw in our system is not lack of resources, but the unwillingness or inability of municipalities to perform the task of rounding up and neutering stray dogs, even when funds have been provided”.
The MCD has picked up 100 stray dogs so far since the Supreme Court order on relocating canines, and converted the city's 20 Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres into shelter homes, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said on Wednesday.
The MCD also identified an 85-acre plot in outer Delhi to shelter more strays, Singh said.
Animal lovers and animal rights activists took out a candlelight march in the Rohini area on Wednesday night against the Supreme Court's order to remove all the stray dogs from Delhi-NCR streets within eight weeks, ANI reported.
A new three-judge bench of the Supreme Court will hear the suo motu case on Thursday after widespread protests across the country following a top court verdict on relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, PTI reported.