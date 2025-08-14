Stray Dogs Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: Three-judge bench reserves order on stray dogs issue

Supreme Court Hearing on Stray Dogs LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court has formed a three-judge Bench and is hearing the stray dog case on Thursday, August 14, 2025, following widespread public backlash against a previous directive calling for the blanket removal of stray dogs across the Delhi-NCR region.

On August 11, a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan observed instances of dog bites had given rise to an "extremely grim" situation and ordered the permanent relocation of all strays in Delhi-NCR "at the earliest".

On Wednesday, the lawyer referred to a May 2024 order passed by a bench led by Justice J K Maheshwari relegating petitions relating to the stray dog issue to respective high courts.

The plea by Conference for Human Rights (India) claims the Animal Birth Control (Dog) Rules, 2001 mandating regular sterilisation and immunisation programmes for stray dogs to curtail their growing population are not being complied with.

