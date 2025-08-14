Subscribe

Stray Dogs Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: Three-judge bench reserves order on stray dogs issue

  • Stray Dogs Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved order on an interim prayer seeking a stay on the August 11 order of picking up strays from the streets.

Livemint
Updated14 Aug 2025, 11:33 AM IST
Stray Dogs Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: Stray dogs are seen taking shelter under a fruit cart along a road during rainfall in New Delhi on August 14, 2025. India's Supreme Court on August 11 ordered the removal of tens of thousands of stray dogs from the capital, citing public safety concerns after a surge in dog bites. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)
Supreme Court Hearing on Stray Dogs LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court has formed a three-judge Bench and is hearing the stray dog case on Thursday, August 14, 2025, following widespread public backlash against a previous directive calling for the blanket removal of stray dogs across the Delhi-NCR region.

On August 11, a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan observed instances of dog bites had given rise to an "extremely grim" situation and ordered the permanent relocation of all strays in Delhi-NCR "at the earliest".

On Wednesday, the lawyer referred to a May 2024 order passed by a bench led by Justice J K Maheshwari relegating petitions relating to the stray dog issue to respective high courts.

The plea by Conference for Human Rights (India) claims the Animal Birth Control (Dog) Rules, 2001 mandating regular sterilisation and immunisation programmes for stray dogs to curtail their growing population are not being complied with.

Get all the Stray Dogs Supreme Court Hearing LIVE Updates here on Mint!

Follow updates here:
14 Aug 2025, 11:22 AM IST

Stray Dogs Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: ‘Whole problem is because of inaction of local authorities,’ says SC

Stray dogs in Delhi-NCR: SC says the whole problem is because of inaction of local authorities.

14 Aug 2025, 11:15 AM IST

Stray Dogs Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: Apex court reserves orders on interim prayer for stay

Order reserved on interim prayer seeking stay of suo motu order, reported Bar and Bench.

14 Aug 2025, 11:04 AM IST

Stray Dogs Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: ‘Govt, MCD both to stand that rules…’, says Luthra

'Govt, MCD both to stand that Rules have to be followed,' says Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra

14 Aug 2025, 10:59 AM IST

Stray Dogs Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: Situation is 'very serious' says senior advocate Kapil Sibal tells SC.

Stray dogs in Delhi-NCR: Situation is 'very serious' and matter needs to be argued in depth, senior advocate Kapil Sibal tells SC.

14 Aug 2025, 10:59 AM IST

Stray Dogs Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: Aug 11 order directing authorities in Delhi-NCR to start picking up stray dogs needs to be stayed: Sibal to SC

Aug 11 order directing authorities in Delhi-NCR to start picking up stray dogs needs to be stayed, senior advocate Kapil Sibal to SC.

14 Aug 2025, 10:56 AM IST

Stray Dogs Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: 'Where will they take the dogs once they pick them up?' asks Kapil Sibal

SC hearing: "Direction that there should be no lethargy in picking up the dogs. That also needs to be stayed. Where will they take the dogs once they pick them up?," said Sibal, as reported by LiveLaw.

14 Aug 2025, 10:54 AM IST

Stray Dogs Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: ‘You can't pass an order like this Suo Moto,' says Kapil Sibal

Stray Dogs Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: 'You can't pass an order like this Suo Moto without any notice,' said Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal representing Project Kindness, an NGO which looks after dogs.

14 Aug 2025, 10:48 AM IST

Stray Dogs Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: Supreme Court begins hearing

The Supreme Court has started hearing in the stray dogs case. Stay tuned for LIVE updates

14 Aug 2025, 10:39 AM IST

Stray Dogs Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: BJP leader Maneka Gandhi urges the CJI to review decision

Animal rights activist & BJP leader Maneka Gandhi urged the Chief Justice of India to review the decision with love and mentioned that "our goals are the same.

While talking to ANI, Maenka Gandhi highlighted that removing the dogs from the region is not enough and added, "...Nobody favours the ill-treatment of animals. They believe that if animals are taken away, their children would not be bitten. I agree with that. But the animals would not go away. If we remove 3 lakh animals from Delhi, 3 lakh more would come in within a week from Ghaziabad and Faridabad. If those additional 3 lakh are removed, more would come in because there is abundant food in Delhi." (ANI)

14 Aug 2025, 10:38 AM IST

Stray Dogs Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: What did Shashi Tharoor say on debate?

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor weighed in on the stray dog debate following the Supreme Court order, stating that the “flaw in our system is not lack of resources, but the unwillingness or inability of municipalities to perform the task of rounding up and neutering stray dogs, even when funds have been provided”.

14 Aug 2025, 10:30 AM IST

Stray Dogs Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: 100 stray dogs picked up in 2 days

The MCD has picked up 100 stray dogs so far since the Supreme Court order on relocating canines, and converted the city's 20 Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres into shelter homes, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said on Wednesday.

The MCD also identified an 85-acre plot in outer Delhi to shelter more strays, Singh said.

14 Aug 2025, 10:29 AM IST

Stray Dogs Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: Candlelight march observed in Rohini against SC's order

Animal lovers and animal rights activists took out a candlelight march in the Rohini area on Wednesday night against the Supreme Court's order to remove all the stray dogs from Delhi-NCR streets within eight weeks, ANI reported.

14 Aug 2025, 10:25 AM IST

Stray Dogs Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: New three-judge SC bench to hear stray dog case on Aug 14

A new three-judge bench of the Supreme Court will hear the suo motu case on Thursday after widespread protests across the country following a top court verdict on relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, PTI reported.

