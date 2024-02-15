Supreme Court strikes down electoral bonds scheme, associated amendments as unconstitutional
It directed the State Bank of India to stop issuing electoral bonds and submit details of all such bonds purchased since the court’s interim order of 12 April 2019 to the Election Commission of India by 6 March.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court struck down the government's electoral bond scheme in a landmark decision on Thursday, saying several associated amendments to laws such as the Representation of the People Act, the Income Tax Act, and the Companies Act were unconstitutional and violated citizens' right to information.