New Delhi: The Supreme Court struck down the government's electoral bond scheme in a landmark decision on Thursday, saying several associated amendments to laws such as the Representation of the People Act, the Income Tax Act, and the Companies Act were unconstitutional and violated citizens' right to information.

The court directed the State Bank of India to stop issuing electoral bonds and submit details of all such bonds purchased since the court’s interim order of 12 April 2019 to the Election Commission of India (ECI). These details should include the date of purchase of each electoral bond, the name of the purchaser, and the denomination of the electoral bond purchased, the court said. SBI must submit this information to the ECI by 6 March, it said, and the ECI must publish this information on its website by 13 March.

Electoral bonds that are within the validity period of 15 days but have not yet been encashed by political parties must be returned to the purchaser, and the issuing bank must refund the amount to the purchaser's account, the court added.

The unanimous decision was delivered by a five-judge constitutional bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice J Burjor Pardiwala, Justice Sajiv Khanna, Justice Manoj Mishra, and Justice BR Gavai. While Justice Sanjiv Khanna provided a separate opinion with a similar conclusion, there were slight variations in his reasoning.

The court added that the government's claim of tackling black money through electoral bonds was not justified. It said electoral bonds were not the only way of curbing black money, and that this goal didn’t justify infringing on citizens’ right to information.

The court said amendments to Section 29C of the Representation of the People Act, Section 183(3) of the Companies Act, Section 13A(b) of the Income Tax Act violated citizens’ right to information under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

This ruling is expected to have huge implications for political funding, especially with the general elections just a month away.

Electoral bonds are interest-free bearer instruments that are used to donate money anonymously to political parties. The scheme was first announced in the 2017 Union Budget speech by then finance minister, the late Arun Jaitley.

Under the scheme, the cash donation limit was reduced from ₹20,000 to ₹2,000, while the mandatory disclosure threshold remained at ₹20,000. Private entities were allowed to buy and transfer these bonds to political parties. Subsequent amendments removed the cap on corporate donations and disclosure obligations.

These bonds, available only from the State Bank of India, are promissory notes with denominations ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹1 crore. Donors would remain anonymous, and the bonds could be encashed by political parties with bank accounts registered with the ECI.

Soon after it was launched, the scheme was challenged in the Supreme Court by various political parties and other organisations, including the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Critics argued that the amendments allowed unlimited, unchecked funding for political parties, with a bias toward those in power. They raised concerns about corporate dominance in political financing and the anonymity of donors, saying this hindered transparency and encouraged corruption.

According to data from the ADR, between March 2018 and April 2021, a total of 13,898 electoral bonds valued at ₹7,230 crore were sold, and 13,752 bonds worth ₹7,209 crore were redeemed. Notably, 50.10% of the total value of electoral bonds was purchased during the general elections in March and April 2019. The data showed that 92.47% of the total value of bonds purchased was in the denomination of ₹1 crore, indicating that they were bought by corporations rather than individuals.

